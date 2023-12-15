Rams-Commanders matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Coach Sean McVay has his Rams in playoff contention with four games remaining. Next up is the Washington Commanders. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (6-7) and Washington Commanders (4-9) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+:

When Rams have the ball

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, shown leading the Rams out of the tunnel at SoFi Stadium, has the offense in stride. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an elite level. In the last three games, Stafford has passed for 10 touchdowns, with one interception. Stafford passed for three touchdowns in last Sunday in a 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Kyren Williams leads the rushing attack. Against the Ravens, coach Sean McVay opened the Rams’ first possession by calling nine consecutive running plays. That probably won’t be the case against a Commanders team that ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense. Star receiver Cooper Kupp appears to be back to his old, more healthy self with touchdown catches in each of the last two games. Rookie Puka Nacua has 82 receptions for 1,113 yards, which rank 11th and fifth, respectively, in the NFL. Tutu Atwell was in concussion protocol this week, so that could mean a larger role for veteran Demarcus Robinson, who has touchdown catches in the last two games. Tight end Tyler Higbee will return from a neck injury that forced him to sit out against the Ravens. Commanders coach Rob Rivera is now calling the defense after firing coordinator Jack Del Rio. Tackle Jonathan Allen has 5½ sacks, cornerback Kendall Fuller two interceptions for a unit that also features safety Kamren Curl.

When Commanders have the ball

The return of safety Quentin Lake (37) from injury should boost the Rams defense. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Quarterback Sam Howell is no Lamar Jackson, but the second-year pro can make plays in and out of the pocket. Howell has passed for 18 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions. He also has rushed for five touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy oversees a unit that will be without running back Brian Robinson Jr., who is out because of a hamstring injury. Robinson has rushed for five touchdowns and has three touchdown catches. Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will fill the role. Receiver Terry McLaurin has a team-best 60 catches. Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas are other targets. The Rams worked all week to correct errors that led to Ravens touchdown passes of 54, 46 and 21 yards. Safety Quentin Lake is expected to return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several games. Lake provides defensive coordinator Raheem Morris with another player to augment a secondary that includes cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who has a team-best three interceptions. Lineman Aaron Donald shows no sign of slowing down. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year leads a pass rush that also features rookie edge rusher Byron Young. Each has six sacks. Rookie tackle Kobie Turner has 5½ sacks.

When they kick

The Rams are eager to forget the missed tackles that resulted in a game-ending 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by the Ravens. Rookie kicker Lucas Havrisik aims to continue his momentum after fending off a challenge by veteran Mason Crosby and kicking field goals of 27, 51 and 36 yards against the Ravens.

By the numbers

Gary Klein's prediction

The Rams are 6-7, but after playing the Ravens tough their vibe is that of a playoff-bound team. The Commanders do not have enough weapons to keep pace. RAMS 34, COMMANDERS 13

