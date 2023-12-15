Rams-Commanders injury report: Rob Havenstein questionable, Brian Robinson Jr. out

Rob Havenstein left last week’s game with a groin injury and was unable to return. Sean McVay said he wanted to get back in the game, but he ultimately never returned to the field.

He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and the Rams held him out again on Friday for the third straight day. McVay told reporters Friday that Havenstein is questionable to play on Sunday against the Commanders, indicating it could be a game-time decision.

Tutu Atwell, who’s in the concussion protocol, is also questionable for this weekend’s game. McVay said he’s progressing but still hasn’t cleared the protocol, so he must do that before he can play.

Additionally, Tyler Higbee is “trending up” and should be ready to play against the Commanders, as McVay has anticipated since the start of the week. Higbee missed Week 14 with a neck injury.

On the Commanders’ side, Brian Robinson Jr. has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, so that’s a big loss for Washington. He’s their leading rusher with 664 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding 326 yards receiving with three more touchdowns.

Defensive end James Smith-Williams is also out, and the Commanders activated guard Saahdiq Charles, so he’ll likely get the start at left guard against Aaron Donald.

Commanders announce RB Brian Robinson and DE James Smith-Williams are OUT for Sunday's road game vs. the Rams. TE Curtis Hodges to land on IR as G Saahdiq Charles is activated. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire