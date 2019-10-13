Rams come out running without Todd Gurley

The Rams don’t have Todd Gurley in the lineup on Sunday, but they’ve come out running against the 49ers.

After taking possession of the ball near midfield following a 49ers punt, Rams head coach Sean McVay dialed up seven straight running plays. Wide receiver Robert Woods got the ball on two of those plays, including an eight-yard scoring run that put the Rams up 7-0.

Malcolm Brown started at running bac and got the other five rushing opportunities to open the game. He picked up 40 yards on those chances.

The 49ers went three and out to open the game with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald coming up with a sack on third down to force the quick punt.