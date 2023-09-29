Rams-Colts matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) led the Rams to a 27-24 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis in 2021. (Michael Conroy / Assocaited Press)

Breaking down how the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of six recorded by Cincinnati. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

The Rams will attempt to get back into a more-balanced attack against the Indianapolis Colts. In their 19-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams ran the ball 13 times and passed it 33 times. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked six times, a situation that could get worse if left tackle Alaric Jackson cannot return from a thigh injury. Oft-injured Joe Noteboom is expected to move from right guard to left tackle — the position he was projected to play when he was drafted and had his contract extended. Recent addition Kevin Dotson would step in at right guard. Receiver Tutu Atwell is becoming a threat as a pass catcher and as a ball-carrier. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who has a team-best 30 receptions, continues to nurse an oblique injury. Van Jefferson appears to have regained confidence after making a 46-yard catch against the Bengals. Running back Kyren Williams is averaging 47.3 yards rushing per game. Linebackers Zaire Franklin and Shaquille Leonard are two of the top tacklers for the Colts. Defensive end Kwity Paye has a team-best three sacks. Fellow lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Samson Ebukam — a draft pick by the Rams in 2017 — each have two.

When Colts have the ball

Former USC standout Michael Pittman Jr. is the leading receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the draft, is expected to return after sitting out a 22-19 victory last Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens because he was in concussion protocol. Richardson, 6 feet, 4 inches and 232 pounds, has rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another. Gardner Minshew is Richardson’s backup. He started and won the game against Baltimore. With star running back Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, Zack Moss is the top running back. Former USC standout Michael Pittman Jr. has a team-best 25 catches, and receiver Josh Davis and tight end Kylen Granson are other top targets. The Rams gave up only one touchdown in the loss to the Bengals but a unit that struggled at times against the injured and immobile Joe Burrow now must contain the more mobile Richardson. Edge rusher Byron Young has two sacks and star lineman Aaron Donald 1½ for a front that must apply more consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted a pass against the Bengals — the first turnover forced by the Rams this season. Linebacker Ernest Jones is the Rams’ top tackler.

When they kick

Colts placekicker Matt Gay, one of the key players the Rams let get away in the offseason, set an NFL record last week by making four field goals from beyond 50 yards — including the game-winner. Gay also kicked a 31-yard field goal. Rams kicker Brett Maher, the former Dallas Cowboy who was signed on the eve of the season, has made nine of 11 attempts.

By the numbers

Gary Klein’s prediction

Stafford has engineered two comeback victories at Lucas Oil Stadium, so he will not be shaken if the Rams need to pull out another close victory. RAMS 23, COLTS 22

Read more: NFL Week 4 picks: Will Dolphins, Eagles remain undefeated? Dolphins-Bills a classic

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.