Rams, Coleman Shelton agree to terms on 2-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are on the board in free agency. They announced on Wednesday night that they’ve agreed to terms on a two-year deal with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

Though the deal isn’t signed yet, this is the Rams’ first signing of free agency thus far.

Shelton had the option to void his contract and become a free agent this offseason, which he did. However, that didn’t lead to his departure from the Rams. Instead, the two sides have extended his stay in L.A. by another two years through 2024.

Last season, Shelton played and started 13 games for the Rams, lining up at both center and guard. The Rams need help all across the line this offseason and his versatility certainly carries a lot of value.

Shelton originally joined the Rams in 2019 when he was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad, and he’s remained with Los Angeles ever since.

