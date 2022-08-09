Rams coach Sean McVay reveals he has a new contract

Gary Klein
·1 min read
Gary Klein
·1 min read
IRVNE, CA - JULY 24, 2022: Rams coach Sean McVay calls out plays during training camp at UC Irvine on July 24, 2022 in Irvine, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams coach Sean McVay says he has a new contract. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams coach Sean McVay, who guided the team to a Super Bowl title in February, said Tuesday that he has a new contract.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said in March that McVay and general manager Les Snead were “the architects of this run,” and that both were in line for extensions after the Rams completed a boom-or-bust season by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

At the outset of training camp, when asked about the status of his contract, McVay said, “We’re in a good place.” He said Tuesday that his answer was in reference to not only his status but also about Snead’s.

“Les and I have always been a pair,” McVay said. “We wanted to be able to kind of announce that when both of us had gotten done.

“Mine is done. Les is in the process of that … it is very important for Les and I to have that represented, that we are a partnership and a pair.”

McVay, who is believed to have received a five-year deal, is now no doubt at or near the top of salaries for NFL coaches.

Last season, McVay reportedly earned about $8.5 million, trailing among others Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks, who reportedly earned $12 million and $11 million, respectively.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

