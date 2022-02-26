Rams coach Sean McVay to return, won’t retire or take TV job

Super Bowl LVI is likely one Seahawks fans are going to try their best to forget. Not only did they have to watch the hated division rival Rams win a championship in their own building, they just received potentially more devastating news: head coach Sean McVay is not retiring.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, reports began to emerge of McVay’s suddenly uncertain future. Rumors of “burnout” were being thrown out, leading to the collective hope of the 12th Man the bully was going to leave. Visions of a McVay retirement danced in their heads like sugarplums on Christmas.

Unfortunately, it was all for naught, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More on Sean McVay saying he's committed to coaching the Los Angeles Rams and not pursuing available TV opportunities:https://t.co/wTxadyk5CS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2022

The Seahawks have always struggled with the Rams, whether they are in Los Angeles or St. Louis. Under McVay, the Rams went from being a thorn in Seattle’s side to becoming their kryptonite. Since McVay took over in 2017, the Seahawks have limped to an embarrassing 3-8 record against the Rams.

Realistically, the Seahawks are lucky to even have three wins. Two of them were the result of A.) a missed game-winning field goal and B.) a rare dropped game-winning touchdown reception from then-rookie receiver Cooper Kupp.

With McVay returning to the fold, it signifies the Rams will continue to be Seattle’s biggest road block to a Super Bowl, the division, and even the playoffs.

