Rams coach Sean McVay isn't done praising Patriots after Super Bowl loss

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has done quite a bit of reflection on his team's loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Too much, perhaps.

The 33-year-old coach was full of praise for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before kickoff of Super Bowl LIII, which drew some criticism from Showtime's "Inside the NFL" panel. After losing 13-3 to Tom Brady and the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, McVay has not been shy about explaining what went wrong in that heartbreaking defeat. He's discussed the game several times over the last few months.

McVay, despite the preseason already having started, is still talking about the Super Bowl and how the Patriots created an effective game plan.

"When you've played in that game nine of the last 18 years-and what a huge amount of respect I have for them-it's how that time available enables you to be able to get some different things in, if you feel like they're within the framework of how to win against the opponent, different than how a normal week lends itself to it," McVay told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "That's what separates them. They do a good job on a short notice, being able to adjust and adapt their personalities."

The Rams should again be a top contender in the NFC during the 2019 NFL season. They've returned much of the same roster that came so close to winning a championship last season, and many of the team's top young players, including starting quarterback Jared Goff, should continue to improve. Oddsmakers have even pegged the Rams to return to the playoffs as the favorite to win the NFC West division.

There's a lot to be excited about in Los Angeles, and it would behoove McVay and the Rams to stop talking about the Super Bowl defeat to the Patriots and focus on how they can prevent that type of loss from happening this season. The window to win in the NFL is often quite short, and that requires teams to quickly put disappointing results behind them and stay laser focused on the next challenge. McVay and the Rams need to do that ASAP.

