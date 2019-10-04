Rams close to within 14-13 of Seahawks at halftime

The Seahwaks lead the Rams 14-13 at halftime. It could be more.

It probably should be more.

Seahawks receiver Jaron Brown lost a fumble that resulted in an early Rams field goal. Seattle failed to convert a third-and-one from the Rams 30 with 1:38 remaining in the half and then, after trying to draw the Rams offsides, saw Jason Myers miss a 48-yard field goal. And Ziggy Ansah had a roughing the passer penalty on a Jared Goff incompletion on third down with 19 seconds remaining.

Instead of a comfortable lead, the Seahawks now kickoff to start the second half clinging to a one-point advantage.

Russell Wilson was on point for the most of the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 13 yards to Tyler Lockett and 40 yards to rookie DK Metcalf.

He finished the half 10-of-13 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

After Myers’ missed field goal, the Rams drove 62 yards on eight plays and in 1:28. Ansah extended the drive by hitting Goff below the knees. Instead of trying a 42-yard field goal, the Rams scored a touchdown two plays later on a 9-yard toss from Goff to Cooper Kupp.

Goff is 12-of-20 for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams vowed to get Todd Gurley more carries. He has nine for 38 yards and has lost a fumble, forced and recovered by Jadeveon Clowney.