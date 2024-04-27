Rams close out 2024 draft with Kansas State OL KT Leveston

With their 10th and final pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams continued their trend of bolstering the trenches. At No. 254 overall, the Rams drafted Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston.

Leveston only played left tackle in college, but many believe he’ll be a guard in the NFL. At 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds, he has the size to play on the interior, but perhaps not the length to hold up outside at tackle.

He’s the second lineman drafted by the Rams, joining Beaux Limmer, who was a sixth-round pick.

In the last two years, Leveston was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in each season, making 27 total starts, all at left tackle.

