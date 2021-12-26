Rams clinch playoff berth, take first place in NFC West with win vs. Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons with Sean McVay as their head coach. With their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Rams clinched a spot in the postseason.

More importantly, they took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West for the first time all season, vaulting the Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas. With two weeks left, they haven’t clinched the division yet, but they’re now in the driver’s seat and have a good chance to host a playoff game in the wild-card round.

The only year the Rams did not make the playoffs under McVay was in 2019 when they finished 9-7. They’ve had a winning record in all five seasons, further improving the young coach’s resume.

In the NFC, the Rams are still one game back of the Packers, so taking over the top seed and earning a first-round bye is somewhat unlikely since Green Bay already beat the Rams this season. They’ll need two more wins and the Packers will have to lose their last two games in order for the Rams to earn the top seed.