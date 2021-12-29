Here’s how the Rams can clinch the NFC West in Week 17

After winning their last four games, the Rams are in position to potentially lock up the NFC West on Sunday afternoon. That seemed like a pipe dream a month ago when they were losing three games in a row, but it’s now a very real possibility.

There are two ways the Rams can clinch the division title over the Cardinals, and they’ll need help from the Cowboys in each scenario.

Rams win + Cardinals loss or tie OR

Rams tie + Cardinals loss

Very simply, the Rams can’t clinch the NFC West without the Cowboys beating the Cardinals. The Rams play at 1 p.m. ET and Cardinals-Cowboys is at 4:25 p.m. ET, so Los Angeles will know its fate ahead of time.

If the Rams win, they will either be the No. 2 seed (if the Cardinals win) or NFC West champions (if the Cowboys win) by the end of the day on Sunday. As much as they would like to win the division, they’d probably be better suited to have the Cardinals win, so long as they take care of business in Baltimore.

The first step is to beat the Ravens, though, because if they lose and the Cardinals win, the Rams will drop to the fifth seed and lose control of the West.

List