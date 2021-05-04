Rams claimed OLB John Daka off waivers from Jets

The Rams have claimed DE John Daka off of waivers from the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams have added another pass rusher to the mix, but not in the form of an undrafted rookie. On Tuesday, the Rams claimed outside linebacker John Daka off waivers from the New York Jets.

Daka entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens last year but he was waived as part of final roster cuts. He then signed a futures contract with the Jets this January but was waived by New York on Monday.

When he signed with the Ravens, he became the first Zambian player ever in the NFL. He has yet to appear in a game, however.

In his final season at James Madison in 2019, Daka recorded 28 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 16 games.

Daka is 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, so he’s fairly undersized. But the Rams could use pass-rush help and he’ll get the chance to prove himself on the 90-man roster this summer.