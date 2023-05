The Rams have added a defensive back.

Los Angeles claimed Vincent Gray off waivers, according to the transaction wire.

Gray was cut by the Saints on Monday. He had joined the club as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the 2022 season on the practice squad.

While Gray did not appear in a game, he signed a futures deal with New Orleans after the regular season ended in January.

Rams claim Vincent Gray off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk