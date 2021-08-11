The Rams claimed defensive back Tyler Hall off waivers from the Falcons on Tuesday.

They waived punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant.

Hall, 22, went undrafted out of Wyoming in 2020. He signed with the Falcons as a rookie free agent.

The Falcons waived him out of training camp before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was on and off their practice squad last season.

He appeared in nine games last season and made six tackles. Hall saw action on six defensive snaps and 125 on special teams.

Rams claim Tyler Hall off waivers, cut Jovan Grant, Brandon Wright originally appeared on Pro Football Talk