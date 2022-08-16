The Rams cut five players to get to the 85-man limit on Monday, but they didn’t wait long to churn their roster again.

They announced on Tuesday that they have claimed defensive lineman T.J. Carter off of waivers. Wide receiver Warren Jackson was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Carter was waived by the Saints on Monday as they made their own moves to get to the new roster limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

He was undrafted in 2020 and spent time with the Cardinals and Steelers. He moved on to play in the USFL before landing with the Saints for a short stretch of time.

The move may make for some confusion at Rams practices. They already had a defensive back named TJ Carter on the roster before Tuesday’s move.

Rams claim T.J. Carter, waive Warren Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk