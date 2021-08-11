Rams claim Ryan Pope off waivers from Cardinals

The Rams have claimed offensive lineman Ryan Pope off waivers from the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

The Cardinals signed Pope on Aug.4. They waived him Tuesday.

Pope has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2019. He has spent time with the Lions, 49ers and Jaguars.

For most of last year, he was on the Packers’ practice squad.

Pope has not appeared in a regular-season game.

