The Rams will be without linebacker Justin Hollins for a while because of a pectoral injury and they moved to add some depth at the position on Wednesday.

The team claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers. Jones was cut by the Steelers when they signed Derrek Tuszka to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Jones signed with the Texans after going undrafted last season, but got cut during the summer. He signed with the Steelers after working out at Notre Dame’s Pro Day this year and made the team after posting 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the preseason. He had three tackles in Pittsburgh’s first three games this season.

Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, and Chris Garrett are currently on the 53-man roster for the Rams and the team expects Ogbonnia Okoronkwo back from injured reserve soon.

Rams claim Jamir Jones off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk