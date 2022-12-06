Rams claim Baker Mayfield on waivers

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t won much recently.

On Tuesday, however, their plight at 3-9 allowed them to claim Baker Mayfield from the waiver wire.

With Matthew Stafford on IR, it seems like Mayfield could get another chance to show what he has with the NFC West also-ran, who also happen to be the defending Super Bowl champions.

Mayfield asked for his release from the Carolina Panthers this week following being dropped to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

The Rams’ dismal season put them toward the bottom of the NFL barrel standings-wise, which left them in 24th position when it came to waivers.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Mayfield was a former No. 1 overall ick of the Cleveland Browns and had an up-and-down tenure with the AFC North team.

The Rams currently have Bryce Perkins and John Wolford as active QBs.

One can only wonder if the San Francisco 49ers might have had an interest in Mayfield after losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the season with a broken foot.

However, San Francisco’s record placed it way toward the bottom of teams on the waiver list.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire