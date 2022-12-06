Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers

There’s a new quarterback in Los Angeles.

Following his release from the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield has been claimed by the Rams. The former No. 1 overall pick joins a Rams team that’s down to John Wolford and Bryce Perkins following a neck injury to Matthew Stafford, which landed him on injured reserve.

Mayfield started six games for the Panthers, throwing six touchdown passes and six interceptions. In his last start in Week 11, he threw two picks against the Ravens, a game the Panthers lost 13-3.

He went 1-5 in his six starts in Carolina after being traded there by the Browns in the offseason.

The Rams aren’t competing for a playoff spot in 2022, sitting at 3-9 through 12 games, but they now get to evaluate Mayfield for five more weeks with the possibility of re-signing him in the offseason to back up Stafford.

By claiming Mayfield, the Rams take on $1.35 million of Mayfield’s contract, so he’ll eat up only a little bit of space on the cap.

