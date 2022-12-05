Should the Rams claim Baker Mayfield following his release from Carolina?

If there’s one benefit to the Rams’ struggles this season, it’s that they have priority over 28 teams in the waiver order. At 3-9, Los Angeles sits fourth in the waiver order, which gives the front office a great chance to claim any player who hits the wire – assuming the Texans, Bears or Broncos don’t claim that same player.

On Monday, a former No. 1 overall pick became available when the Panthers waived Baker Mayfield. They acquired Mayfield from the Browns in the offseason and he started six games but threw just three touchdown passes and six picks – fitting for a guy who wears No. 6.

The Rams just put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and Sean McVay all but ruled him out for the year due to a spinal cord contusion, leaving John Wolford and Bryce Perkins as the only other quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

We’ve seen both players start a game for the Rams this season and neither looked like someone they can confidently rely on to win games when Stafford misses time. Wolford has been especially underwhelming, showing a real lack of arm strength that limits him to shorter passes that don’t threaten the defense much.

Perkins has some upside thanks to his athleticism and mobility, but he hasn’t exactly lit it up when called upon, either.

No one is saying Mayfield will be the Rams’ savior and suddenly make them an exciting, competitive team again. However, the Rams should at least consider claiming him, if only to give him a look as a potential backup quarterback in 2023.

The added bonus is that claiming Mayfield will ensure the 49ers can’t add him for their postseason run after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot on Sunday. That shouldn’t be the only reason the Rams claim Mayfield, but it does make it that much sweeter.

If nothing else, Mayfield would bring some experience to the backup quarterback spot for Los Angeles, something they haven’t had since Blake Bortles was behind Jared Goff. And he can’t play much worse than Wolford has this season; he has one touchdown and three picks in two starts.

Claiming Mayfield will cost the team $1.35 million in cap space, which isn’t a huge amount. It’s particularly not an issue for the Rams, who don’t really need to save any room in 2022 because they aren’t going to be contenders. Bringing Mayfield aboard would give him five weeks with McVay, which could lead to another contract as a backup to Stafford in 2023.

It can’t hurt to pick him up, but I would fully understand why the Rams wouldn’t want to claim him in a lost season.

