Rams and Chiefs to wear caps honoring first responders during 'Monday Night Football'

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs will be opponents Monday night, but they have found a way to come together during the game. Both teams will reportedly wear caps honoring California first responders during “Monday Night Football,” according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

The caps will honor various Los Angeles fire departments, the Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Sheriffs.

Rams and Chiefs players and coaches will wear these hats tonight during MNF to honor the first responders who worked through the tragedies that recently struck the greater LA area. https://t.co/tcqA1YI1vR pic.twitter.com/2taV9mGYkd — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 19, 2018





The gesture will be done “to honor first responders who worked through the tragedies that recently struck the greater LA area,” according to Thiry. The caps will reportedly be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to those affected by the wildfires.

Law enforcement has been battling wildfires in the state that have left 80 dead and nearly 1,000 people missing. Police also responded to the Thousand Oaks shooting that left 12 dead on Nov. 8.

The team’s pre-game activities will involve those impacted by the shooting and the wildfires.

A few moments to note during tonight's Rams vs. Chiefs game:

– Cal Lutheran Univ. choir to sing National Anthem

– Ventura County Sheriff's Dept. Honor Guard

– Family of Sgt. Ron Helus, killed on duty in mass shooting, will light the torch — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 20, 2018

The Rams organized all those events quickly. The two teams were expected to play Monday’s game in Mexico City, but poor field conditions led to the game changing venues six days before the game.

The Rams will honor first responders before “Monday Night Football.” (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

