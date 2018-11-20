Rams, Chiefs put on a show for the ages, and Twitter approves

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs came with the most hype for an NFL game since, well … as long as we can remember.

And somehow it surpassed it.

The Rams edged the Chiefs in a 54-51 thriller that came complete with 14 touchdowns (three of them defensive), 1,001 yards and the third-most points in a game in NFL history.

And social media loved it.











While much of Twitter celebrated Monday night, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson looked ahead to the anti-Chiefs-Rams game awaiting us on Sunday.


And lamented what could have been in Mexico City.


Meanwhile, Dez Bryant was glued to the game, but showed his true black and gold colors despite not suiting up a single game for his new team.


Monday’s game between the Rams and Chiefs somehow surpassed the hype, and social media loved it. (Getty)
