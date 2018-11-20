Rams, Chiefs put on a show for the ages, and Twitter approves

Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs came with the most hype for an NFL game since, well … as long as we can remember.

And somehow it surpassed it.

The Rams edged the Chiefs in a 54-51 thriller that came complete with 14 touchdowns (three of them defensive), 1,001 yards and the third-most points in a game in NFL history.

And social media loved it.

Wow what a game! pic.twitter.com/PTBhcupW4i — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) November 20, 2018









This city, this community, needed to feel good again. What a night. https://t.co/aGCDh9RZJI — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 20, 2018





They moved back in 2016 but Los Angeles officially became a Rams town tonight. pic.twitter.com/URQifOhhjC — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 20, 2018





Great team Win — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 20, 2018





RT if Chiefs-Rams was the best NFL game you've ever seen — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 20, 2018





This is like a Big 12 game — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) November 20, 2018





Wait until the clock strike 0 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018





found the new nfl logo pic.twitter.com/FvuKS9BI6x — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) November 20, 2018





While much of Twitter celebrated Monday night, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson looked ahead to the anti-Chiefs-Rams game awaiting us on Sunday.





And lamented what could have been in Mexico City.





Meanwhile, Dez Bryant was glued to the game, but showed his true black and gold colors despite not suiting up a single game for his new team.

Just so you guys know Saints still unmatched..they on a whole different level #WhoDat — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018





