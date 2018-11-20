Rams, Chiefs put on a show for the ages, and Twitter approves
Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs came with the most hype for an NFL game since, well … as long as we can remember.
And somehow it surpassed it.
The Rams edged the Chiefs in a 54-51 thriller that came complete with 14 touchdowns (three of them defensive), 1,001 yards and the third-most points in a game in NFL history.
And social media loved it.
Wow what a game! pic.twitter.com/PTBhcupW4i
— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) November 20, 2018
BEST. GAME. EVER! pic.twitter.com/zb42obMfHx
— Tank Williams (@TankWilliams13) November 20, 2018
This city, this community, needed to feel good again. What a night. https://t.co/aGCDh9RZJI
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 20, 2018
They moved back in 2016 but Los Angeles officially became a Rams town tonight. pic.twitter.com/URQifOhhjC
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 20, 2018
🤯🤯🤯#KCvsLAR | #LARams pic.twitter.com/UoaqmLhFPF
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) November 20, 2018
Great team Win
— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 20, 2018
RT if Chiefs-Rams was the best NFL game you've ever seen
— SB Nation (@SBNation) November 20, 2018
This is like a Big 12 game
— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) November 20, 2018
Wait until the clock strike 0
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018
found the new nfl logo pic.twitter.com/FvuKS9BI6x
— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) November 20, 2018
While much of Twitter celebrated Monday night, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson looked ahead to the anti-Chiefs-Rams game awaiting us on Sunday.
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 20, 2018
And lamented what could have been in Mexico City.
Mexico City tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ckt7FnWyu7
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 20, 2018
Meanwhile, Dez Bryant was glued to the game, but showed his true black and gold colors despite not suiting up a single game for his new team.
Just so you guys know Saints still unmatched..they on a whole different level #WhoDat
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018
