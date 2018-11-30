Rams, Chiefs eye playoff berths

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Los Angeles Rams will aim to become the first team to reach the NFL playoffs on Sunday with victory over the struggling Detroit Lions as the postseason picture takes shape.

A Rams side rejuvenated after a bye week head into Sunday's game in Motor City buoyed by the fact they are now in pole position to claim home-field advantage through the playoffs.

The New Orleans Saints' upset 13-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday means the 10-1 Rams now own the best record in the league.

A victory at Ford Field on Sunday would give the Rams the NFC West divisional title for a second straight season with four games to spare.

It also leaves the Rams firmly in control of their playoff destiny as the top seeds in the NFC.

The challenge for the Lions, who are propping up the NFC North with a 4-7 record and are out of playoff contention, will be trying to stifle the Rams free-flowing offense.

So far this season, the Rams have averaged more than 35 points and nearly 450 yards of offense per game, with quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley emerging as genuine MVP contenders.

"I think that's what makes the offense so special -- they have very good players, a lot of very good players," Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni said.

"Wide receivers, tight ends, running backs. And the quarterback is the number three rated guy in the league right now. He's playing really well."

The Rams' last outing was the mesmerising 54-51 shootout against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 19.

Since that win, the Rams' defense has been boosted by the return to fitness of cornerback Aqib Talib, who is expected to line up against the Lions for the first time since late September.

- Chiefs eye Oakland ambush -

While the Rams will be the first team into the playoffs with a win on Sunday, the Chiefs can join them with a victory over AFC West divisional rivals Oakland.

The Chiefs, however, who lead the AFC seedings with a 9-2 record, need other results to go their way to lock up a postseason berth this weekend.

And Chiefs coach Andy Reid is wary of being ambushed once again by the Raiders.

While the Raiders are 2-9 and out of the playoff reckoning, Reid's Chiefs have suffered two defeats at the Oakland Coliseum in recent seasons when they had entered the game as favourites.

"These AFC West opponents, they're tough venues to play at," said Reid.

"The main thing is you've got to get yourself prepared when you go in there to play a good football team. ... They played well against us."

Any slip-up by the Chiefs on Sunday could see the New England Patriots take over as top seeds in the AFC.

The Patriots, the only other team to beat the Chiefs this season, are one game behind on 8-3 going into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Foxborough on Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick however remains solely focused on the threat posed by the Vikings (6-4), who are themselves chasing a playoff spot.

Speaking to reporters this week, Belichick was full of admiration for Vikings counterpart Mike Zimmer.

"I think Mike’s one of the best coaches in the league, no question about it," Belichick said. "He's done a great job with that program. He's been one of the great coaches in the league for a couple decades.

"They're a very, very good football team. They have good talent. Defensively, this is, I'd say, as good of coaching as we'll face."