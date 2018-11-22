The Rams and Chiefs have birthed a new era in the NFL - any team who resists change will be left in their wake

Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks tries to evade Chiefs safety Ron Parker - AP

It’s about 11pm on a Tuesday night, and I’m restlessly pacing in circles around my flat which is, in truth, too small to pace in. I feel like I’ve just eaten an entire bag of Haribo Tangfastics (the best kind, even if they do hurt your teeth when you eat a whole packet). I haven’t, though. Not even a single sour cherry. What I’ve actually done is watch the repeat of Monday night’s Rams-Chiefs showdown on Game Pass, and it’s made me so hyper I feel like I could swim the Atlantic in time to catch week 12 in person.

The Rams’ outrageous 54-51 win was the zenith of this new all-offense NFL. A game which was built up so heavily it seemed doomed to disappoint somehow blew all our wildest expectations to smithereens. This was the greatest, and highest-scoring, game in Monday Night Football history. It was the third highest-scoring game in NFL history, and the two above it were decided by at least 10 points. There were 1,001 total yards, 14 touchdowns and eight lead changes, four of which came in the final quarter. Both quarterbacks threw for over 400 yards and there were seven turnovers. Somebody hold me.

LA and Kansas City felt like they were playing an entirely different sport to teams like the Bills and Dolphins. They have done all season. Their combined 14 touchdowns on Monday was more than the Bills have scored all year, and the Dolphins haven’t found the end zone on an offensive play in over a month. Thankfully for us fans it’s the Rams’ and Chiefs’ models which are the immediate future of this league.

These two operate very differently, but the overall philosophy is the same. Both teams have young, uber talented quarterbacks, and have surrounded them with so many weapons that their forward-thinking coaches’ innovative play calling makes it near-impossible for defenses to cover everyone.

On defense they understand they aren’t going to be able to shut the best teams down, and instead opt to have one or two game-changing impact players - your Aaron Donalds, your Dee Fords. Stars you can rely on to make one or two big plays every game and get the ball back in the offense’s hands.

The other key philosophy they share is one which was impossible to ignore on Monday night. The amount of 20, 30, 40-plus-yard shots Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes were taking down the field was staggering. It was rare to see a set of downs without at least one ball fired downfield towards a usually open receiver, and this translates to the stats. The Chiefs and Rams and first and second in yards per pass attempt this season, with 9.0 and 8.9 respectively. They’re second and third in yards per completion, with 13.3 and 13.2. The team ahead of them? The Bucs, but their approach is more happy-go-lucky than carefully drilled - Tampa Bay are streets ahead of the rest of the league in interceptions this year.

Make no mistake, the Rams and Chiefs aren’t just taking pot shots down the field and hoping for the best a la Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston. Their approaches are intricately crafted by two of the smartest coaches in the game, Sean McVay and Andy Reid - two men vastly different in age, experience and stature, but aligned in their conviction that this offense-first approach is the future of modern football.

Let’s look at McVay and the Rams first. They make their living off play-action fakes and screen passes - very simple moves which when executed to this elite level can create impossible mismatches for defenses and allow receivers to get themselves open. According to ESPN stats 46 per cent of Jared Goff’s passes this season have featured a play-action or screen, the highest in the NFL.

You just need to watch LA’s opening drive on Monday to see how and why it works. In Todd Gurley the Rams have maybe the best running back in the league, and when the defense doesn’t know whether Goff is going to hand the ball off or opt for a forward pass they’re forced to try and account for both. This creates uncertainty and hesitation in the defense, which in turn allows quick, aggressive receivers like Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to get a step on their man and work themselves open.

If the defense fails to account for the run Gurley can hurt you for big yardage through the middle or round the edges, and he’s also a match-up nightmare catching the ball out of the backfield. Goff is a smart and composed enough quarterback to quickly spot these mismatches and effortlessly pick apart even the best defensive schemes.

Then you have the Chiefs, whose offensive approach is anything but simple. Andy Reid is combining air raid (no huddle, pass heavy, focus on deep passes), West Coast (pass heavy, lots of short, horizontal routes which open up plays downfield) and spread (multiple receivers on the line of scrimmage running routes that challenge defenses vertically) offenses to keep defenses guessing. Patrick Mahomes’ world-beating arm talent and dynamism scrambling out of the pocket makes this multi-pronged attack nigh-on unstoppable.

The sheer speed of Tyreek Hill and the athleticism of Travis Kelce makes them so difficult to cover even in more simplified systems, and if teams decide to double up on these star names to try and shut them down the Chiefs can still hurt you with Kareem Hunt, or Sammy Watkins, or Chris Conley, or Spencer Ware. They’re stacked, is what I’m saying.

McVay’s Rams, Reid’s Chiefs and also Sean Payton’s Saints are so far ahead of what any other team is doing on offense right now. They have the NFL wrapped around their little fingers and are leading it into a brand new era - one where scoring 40+ points and throwing for 400 yards is a weekly occurrence - and yet no less thrilling. The wave has been building since last season, but it was on Monday night, as millions watched on open-mouthed, drooling into their Doritos, that this new NFL was truly born. This is a turning point, and any team which tries to resist will be left hopelessly behind. Viva la touchdown revolucion.