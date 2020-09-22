Rams, Chargers join list of NFL teams to host election-related activities

The NFL’s two Los Angeles teams will join the growing movement among NFL organizations to become polling sites for the November election.

On Tuesday, which is recognized as National Voter Registration Day, the league announced that the Rams and Chargers will host election-related activities on the grounds of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, there will be a vote center outside the stadium. California voters have until Oct. 19 to register to vote by mail or online, and Nov. 3 to register in person.

“With 41 days until the election — and the voting period officially starting in some states — we encourage everyone in the NFL family, including fans, to register if they are eligible to do so,” NFL vice president of government affairs Kenneth Edmonds said in a statement. “The clubs who have made their facilities available to host polling activities, helps to make it even easier for fans to participate in our democratic process and make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.”

The Rams and Chargers are the 13th and 14th NFL teams to join the league’s efforts, along with Atlanta, Carolina, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

The news about the Rams and Chargers coincided with voting-related announcements the NFL made Tuesday. One of which is NFL Latinos Vote, which coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, and the league’s decision to join Election Day of Service efforts, as the NFL is encouraging employees and fans to serve as poll workers on election day.

