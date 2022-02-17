Rams celebrate on field after winning Super Bowl LVI

Associated Press

A Detroit-area man who fatally shot a young woman on his porch will get a new sentencing hearing after the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously threw out part of his conviction. The court said Ted Wafer's constitutional rights were violated when a jury was allowed to convict him of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of Renisha McBride. “We are aware of no cases in this state in which defendants were convicted of and received punishments for both second-degree murder and statutory involuntary manslaughter on the basis of a single killing,” Justice David Viviano wrote.