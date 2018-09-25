Rams CB Talib to have ankle surgery

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo ankle surgery on Thursday, coach Sean McVay confirmed.

The timetable for his return will be set after the completion of the procedure.

Talib injured his ankle when Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams fell on him after a catch on Sunday.

Initial reports said Talib could miss four to six weeks with the injury.

The Rams acquired Talib from the Denver Broncos in a trade this offseason. Through three games this year, Talib has six tackles and two pass breakups.

Los Angeles have the number six ranked pass defense in the NFL but will be without their two top corners for some time, as Marcus Peters is expected to miss two to four weeks with a calf strain.

The Rams also have cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill on the roster.