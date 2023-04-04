Rams go CB in Round 2 of Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

After trading away Jalen Ramsey and letting David Long Jr. leave in free agency, cornerback is a high priority for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. They need to add at least one in the draft this month and it’s entirely possible it’s the first position they address in Round 2.

Todd McShay of ESPN has them going in that direction with the 36th overall pick, projecting them to take Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in his latest mock draft. Ringo isn’t a one-for-one replacement for Ramsey, but he’s got a ton of speed and good potential in the secondary.

If not for this being such a strong cornerback class, Ringo would probably be a first-round pick in McShay’s mock – and he very well could be later this month.

The Rams are on the board here for the first time, and after they dealt away Jalen Ramsey, there’s a gaping hole at cornerback. Ringo has speed for days, but he still has to work on his recognition skills in coverage. He picked off four passes and broke up 18 over two seasons at Georgia.

At the NFL combine, Ringo ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, the fifth-fastest of any cornerback. His 33.5-inch vertical was a bit disappointing and he didn’t participate in the short-area quickness drill, but Ringo is a great athlete for his size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds).

He wouldn’t be a lock to start over the likes of Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, but at the very least, he would be a quality No. 3 option out of the gates for Los Angeles.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire