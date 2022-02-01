Rams CB Jalen Ramsey remembers giving up Tom Brady’s last touchdown pass

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play in his first Super Bowl on February 13, and while that’s well-deserved for one of the best at his position in the NFL today, Ramsey took a second to reflect on Tom Brady’s retirement Tuesday morning.

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

That touchdown came in the Rams’ 30-27 win over the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Brady brought his team back from a 27-3 third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 27 with less than a minute left before Matthew Stafford out-Brady’d Brady with his own last-second drive, which led to Matt Gay’s 30-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Ramsey, and everyone else on the Rams’ side knew that they had just escaped one more of those Brady comebacks.

As to the play Ramsey’s talking about, it came with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers had second-and-7 from their own 45-yard line after a 19-yard pass to Scotty Miller and a three-yard pass to Leonard Fournette. Brady went quick no-huddle, and caught Ramsey in a one-on-one matchup with receiver Mike Evans. At that point, it was about Evans beating Ramsey downfield, and Brady throwing it where only Evans was going to get it.

Which, of course, Brady did.

“After I hit Mike on the deep one, that was a pretty good feeling,” Brady said after the game. “You know, we are right in it at that point. And then we got a great turnover. It gave us great field position and then had the play there before Leonard’s touchdown, we were kind of figuring down what down it was. First, they said it was a first down then all of a sudden it wasn’t a first down, mid-snap, so made the play then they [Rams] made a couple plays after that.”

We didn’t know it at that point, but it was Brady’s last touchdown pass, and Ramsey had no issue admitting that it was on him.