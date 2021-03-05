Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: ‘I highly doubt’ Deshaun Watson plays for Texans again

Jalen Ramsey is very opinionated.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback stuck his nose in the middle of the the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson standoff on the Huddle and Flow podcast with the former All-Pro cornerback saying he highly doubts Watson will ever again play for the Texans.

““He’s extremely serious,” Ramsey said via Cam DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “At the end of the day, Deshaun is a great man. I can say that first and foremost. He’s a great man, I’m telling you, a servant leader. Even now with people trying to crucify him and talk bad on his name, he’s still out there doing things for the community for Houston. He’s a great man, he’s a professional. He’s going to do things that are still positive around the community and probably help his teammates after this. But I highly doubt he’ll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again. He’s very serious. I would say he’s very serious. This is his legacy. He should be serious.”

Of course, in Ramsey’s case, the former Jacksonville Jaguar has great credibility when it comes to Watson. After all, they share the same agent, and Ramsey even met with Watson and David Mulugheta on Oct. 6, 2019, after the Texans played the Atlanta Falcons. Ramsey was deactivated for injury, but was soon traded to the Rams after a lengthy dispute with Jacksonville.

The photo is from today and clearly not an old one. Deshaun is wearing the same clothes he wore at the podium after the Texans win over Atlanta. Plus you can clearly see the Packers/Cowboys game on in the background on the TV. Jalen Ramsey is in Houston. #Texans #Jaguars — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 6, 2019

Ramsey knows Watson pretty well, and he may have some insight into the situation.

The Texans are holding forth with the notion that they will retain Watson’s playing rights, and they have “zero interest,” as general manager Nick Caserio said on Jan. 29, of dealing Watson. However, if the three-time Pro Bowler is dead set on never playing another down in a Texans uniform, the organization has to consider the safest crash landing.