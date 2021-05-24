Rams CB Jalen Ramsey cryptically recruits Julio Jones on Twitter amid trade rumors

No team in the NFL has made more blockbuster trades in the last four years than the Los Angeles Rams, and while they’re highly unlikely to acquire Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, count Jalen Ramsey as someone who would love to see it happen.

With trade rumors swirling about Jones’ future in Atlanta, Ramsey sent a cryptic tweet Monday recruiting Jones to the Rams. He listed all the reasons the Rams should be a preferred destination for all superstars, naming their winning culture, prime-time games and the great city of L.A. as selling points.

He ended it by making it clear he’s recruiting because he wants to win, though he didn’t mention Jones by name.

A winning culture, a great city, prime time games, LA’s number 1 football team, etc etc.. sounds like the Rams should be a place superstars should want to play football lol 👀🤷🏾‍♂️ Blessings 🙏🏾 #YesImRecruiting lol I wanna win 🏆 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 24, 2021

Back in March, Ramsey said he wouldn’t mind seeing the Rams acquire a top-tier receiver – which Jones unequivocally is. He didn’t specifically mention any names or point to a player the Rams should target, but Jones would definitely suffice for Ramsey.

“I look forward to playing any top dog, really,” Ramsey said. “But at the same time, I like the challenge of playing against guys, but man, if I could somehow get guys to be my teammate and we can go against each other in practice. And then during the game, we’ll give it to these other teams. That’s more so what I want than anything. We already got Woody and Kupp and I feel like getting these other guys over here, too.”

The team acquiring Jones will have to fit his $15.3 million salary under the cap. The Rams currently have about $7.16 million in cap space, which obviously wouldn’t be enough. But they do have a second-round pick in 2022 and a way to clear some space by restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract.

It’s still highly unlikely to happen, but Ramsey is going to do what he can to recruit the All-Pro receiver to L.A.