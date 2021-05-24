Rams CB Jalen Ramsey cryptically recruits Julio Jones on Twitter amid trade rumors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No team in the NFL has made more blockbuster trades in the last four years than the Los Angeles Rams, and while they’re highly unlikely to acquire Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, count Jalen Ramsey as someone who would love to see it happen.

With trade rumors swirling about Jones’ future in Atlanta, Ramsey sent a cryptic tweet Monday recruiting Jones to the Rams. He listed all the reasons the Rams should be a preferred destination for all superstars, naming their winning culture, prime-time games and the great city of L.A. as selling points.

He ended it by making it clear he’s recruiting because he wants to win, though he didn’t mention Jones by name.

Back in March, Ramsey said he wouldn’t mind seeing the Rams acquire a top-tier receiver – which Jones unequivocally is. He didn’t specifically mention any names or point to a player the Rams should target, but Jones would definitely suffice for Ramsey.

“I look forward to playing any top dog, really,” Ramsey said. “But at the same time, I like the challenge of playing against guys, but man, if I could somehow get guys to be my teammate and we can go against each other in practice. And then during the game, we’ll give it to these other teams. That’s more so what I want than anything. We already got Woody and Kupp and I feel like getting these other guys over here, too.”

The team acquiring Jones will have to fit his $15.3 million salary under the cap. The Rams currently have about $7.16 million in cap space, which obviously wouldn’t be enough. But they do have a second-round pick in 2022 and a way to clear some space by restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract.

It’s still highly unlikely to happen, but Ramsey is going to do what he can to recruit the All-Pro receiver to L.A.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL investigates claim team told Chung he was ‘not the right minority’ for job

    Korean American says remark made during coaching interviewLeague is attempting to diversify coaching ranks Eugene Chung during his time on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. Photograph: George Gojkovich/Getty Images The NFL is investigating an allegation by the former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching role. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told he was “not really a minority”. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant he was told he was “not the right minority that we’re looking for.” The 51-year-old played five seasons in the NFL before serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. “I asked about [the comment], and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it,’” Chung said. “It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative.” The NFL said on Monday it is reviewing Chung’s comments. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies,” the league said in its statement. “The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity in the NFL, said it was disappointed by Chung’s story. “If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it’s further evidence the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination,” said the group in a statement. The NFL has come under increasing pressure to diversify its coaching ranks. While the majority of players are Black, the overwhelming majority of coaches are white. Chung, though, does not directly blame the league for his experiences. “I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

  • Julio Jones returning to Falcons amid trade rumors? 'I'm out of there'

    The Julio Jones drama took another interesting turn Monday morning when the Falcons wide receiver was called by Shannon Sharpe live on FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" to discuss his future in Atlanta.

  • Melvin Gordon won’t attend OTAs, but will attend mandatory minicamp

    As the Broncos begin OTAs this week, the main attraction will be the quarterback competition between incumbent starter Drew Lock and recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater. But as those two get put through their paces, the team’s top running back won’t yet be there. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Melvin Gordon is not planning to attend [more]

  • Julio Jones on Atlanta: “I’m out of there”

    Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones does not expect to be a Falcon much longer. In a brief conversation with Shannon Sharpe on FS1, Jones said he does not anticipate remaining in Atlanta. “I’m out of there,” Jones said. Asked where he would like to go, Jones indicated that his top priority is going to a [more]

  • Morgan Wallen was banned from the Billboard Music Awards — but won big anyway

    Still exiled over a racial slur, Morgan Wallen plucked on his guitar at home before the Billboard Music Awards honored him in three country categories.

  • Rams’ Austin Corbett ranked as a top 20 guard and center for 2021

    Pro Football Focus views Austin Corbett highly as both a guard and center.

  • Committee suggests Michigan remove Fielding Yost's name from arena after reviewing past

    A committee proposed that Michigan remove Fielding Yost’s name from the ice arena after he refused to let a Black player play vs. Georgia Tech in 1934.

  • Jake Funk’s rare instincts and athleticism caught the eye of Rams scouts

    Jake Funk is an elite athlete, which caught the attention of the Rams' scouts and analytics team.

  • Doja Cat and SZA stun in out of this world Billboard Music Awards performance

    Performing their new hit single for the first time, Doja Cat and SZA took the Billboard Music Awards stage to thrilling new heights on Sunday. After a record-breaking 2020, Doja Cat doesn’t seem to have plans of stopping anytime soon. The power duo took to the Billboard Music Awards stage to perform their hit for the first time, and the ladies certainly did not disappoint.

  • Farhan Zaidi found another gem in Giants prospect Caleb Kilian

    Caleb Kilian's start to his minor league career has been pure dominance.

  • 'This is on me': Anthony Davis takes the blame for Lakers' Game 1 loss to Suns

    Anthony Davis was not a dominant force in Game 1 against the Suns and it's a major reason why the Lakers lost.

  • Julio Jones on Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

    All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear Monday morning that he doesn't want to return to the Atlanta Falcons. Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports, called Jones live on the show and asked him if he was going to continue his career in Atlanta. "Oh, no, man," Jones responded.

  • Mickey Loomis: It’s a different feel without Drew Brees, but it’s exciting as well

    The Saints are conducting their OTAs a little differently this year, with head coach Sean Payton saying Monday that the team won’t hold formal practices. But one former player still looms over the proceedings. Mickey Loomis has been New Orleans’ General Manager since 2002. But this is the first year since 2005 that the team [more]

  • Phillies prospect Cornelius Randolph named Triple A East Player of the Week

    It's been the best stretch of Cornelius Randolph's minor-league career.

  • WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

    WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

  • Julio Jones says 'out' of Atlanta in wild 'Undisputed' segment

    In a wild television segment, Julio Jones told Shannon Sharpe he's out of Atlanta but not going to Dallas.

  • Julio Jones on future with Falcons: ‘I’m out of there’

    Rumors have swirled about whether the Falcons will trade Julio Jones amid their tight cap situation. Jones told Shannon Sharpe live on "Undisputed" that he's "out of there" when asked about his future in Atlanta. If the Falcons trade Jones after June 1, they will clear about $15.3 million in salary cap space. Jones requested a trade and the Falcons are seeking a first-round pick in return

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.