Rams CB Derion Kendrick’s gun charges dismissed

Derion Kendrick has had the two gun charges stemming from last October’s arrest dismissed. According to KNX News, a judge dismissed the charges on Tuesday after Kendrick completed 20 hours of community service and a gun safety program.

The two charges against Kendrick, carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm, were both misdemeanors. He was arrested on Oct. 16, not long after the Rams beat the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

“He fulfilled his obligations,” Kendrick’s attorney, Mark Werksman, said, via KNX News. “He deserved a dismissal because he’s a good young man who never meant to do anything wrong here and the court recognized that.”

Kendrick was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2022 and has started 18 games in the last two seasons. He had one interception last season and 10 pass breakups, giving him 14 deflections in his career.

