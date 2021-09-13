Rams CB David Long Jr. exits game with cramping, probable to return

David Long Jr. made one of the biggest plays of the game for the Rams on Sunday night, intercepting Andy Dalton on the Bears’ opening drive. He got off to a great start in his expanded role, but he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with cramping.

The Rams announced that he is probable to return, which is a great sign. The cramping could just be the result of this being his first extended action of the year after sitting out the preseason.