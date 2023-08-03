Rams CB Cobie Durant poised to break out in 2023, says Brian Baldinger

Cobie Durant got eased into his NFL career last year, playing defensive snaps in only seven of the 13 games he was active for. After showing plenty of promise in the Rams’ secondary as a fourth-round rookie, he’s poised to have a much bigger role this season.

Following the departures of Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Troy Hill, Durant is on track to be the Rams’ top cornerback in 2023. It’s a big responsibility for him to have, especially knowing he’ll be in the “star” role that allows him to play outside, in the slot and maybe even some safety.

The Rams are counting on the second-year corner to take a big step this season, something NFL analyst Brian Baldinger also expects to happen. For a piece on NFL.com, Baldinger picked 10 cornerbacks that are poised to break out in 2023, with Durant being one of them.

I can’t pinpoint the moment when Durant caught my attention in 2022. Maybe it was a key interception in his second NFL game against the Falcons. Or when he picked the Broncos twice — taking one to the house — on Christmas Day. He definitely made his presence felt in the final six games of the season. The former fourth-round pick looks poised to play in the slot this fall, but is capable of playing outside, which he did with excellent technique in 2022 when Jalen Ramsey slid inside to the “Star” position.

According to those in attendance at training camp, Durant has had a great start to the summer. He’s progressed from last season, making big strides, according to Sean McVay. Rams fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the preseason because of the way McVay protects his expected starters, but Durant will be ready for the spotlight come Week 1.

The fact that Baldinger is high on Durant after limited action in 2022 is a good sign for the young corner.

