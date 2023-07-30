Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon underwent surgery on his thumb, can keep practicing

Ahkello Witherspoon seemed to be off to a good start in his first training camp with the Rams, but the veteran cornerback hit a bump in the road already. Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that Witherspoon injured his thumb and needed surgery to repair it.

He had a couple of pins put in his hand and it’s now in a cast, but McVay said Witherspoon will still be able to practice and compete.

Ahkello just got his thumb, so he ended up getting a couple pins put in that thing,” McVay said. “He’ll have a little cast on. He’ll be able to come out and start competing, it’ll just be restricted with that thumb. He took part in the walkthrough this morning and so surgery went well. It was an unfortunate kind of just a freak little thing.”

The Rams signed Witherspoon in June, adding a veteran leader in the secondary, which is extremely young following the departures of Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and David Long Jr. He brings great size at 6-foot-2 and he’s also started 40 games in his career, pulling down eight interceptions in six seasons.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like the injury will affect his availability moving forward, so he’ll still be battling for a starting spot.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire