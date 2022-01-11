Rams caught 'off guard' by 49ers fans who took over LA in Week 18

Rams admit they were caught 'off guard' by 49ers fans in LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers enjoyed some home cooking in Southern California on Sunday as The Faithful packed SoFi Stadium to witness San Francisco's come-from-behind 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The amount of red and gold in the stands Sunday in Los Angeles came as a shock to the Rams, who blew a 17-point first-half lead to lose their sixth straight game to the 49ers.

"It did catch us off guard," Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday, via ESPN. "Just because of the way that it's been this year. It's been great, great atmosphere, great environment. Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise."

The 49ers were thankful their fans showed out in droves to support them in a game they needed to win to make the playoffs.

“Yeah, it was crazy,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “I was standing there in the second half, we were in a TV timeout, and the ref said, ‘Man, who set this up for you guys to have this many fans out here?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. This feels like a home game.'

“They came up big at the end there. You felt it. It felt like a home game.”

Having that many fans in the stands for a must-win game was a big boon to the 49ers and undoubtedly helped shift the game's momentum in San Francisco's favor.

"It was a tough environment for us to communicate in really the whole second half," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game.

Stafford started hot Sunday but cooled considerably in the second half. McVay told reporters Monday that the QB suffered a minor toe injury, but he didn't expect it to be a factor for the Rams' Wild Card Weekend game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

As for the 49ers, Sundays' win gave them the No. 6 seed and a first-round date with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Faithful likely will have a strong showing in Dallas, hoping to spur Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. on to a first-round upset and a possible date with the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Should the 49ers pull off back-to-back upsets in the first two rounds, they could return to their Southern California home to face the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

