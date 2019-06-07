Rams say Carson Wentz deal doesn’t impact timing of Jared Goff talks

The Eagles announced a contract extension for quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday that leaves the second pick of the 2016 draft tied to Philly through the 2024 season.

With that deal out of the way, attention will shift to a possible extension for the first overall pick of that year’s draft. That would be Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who is represented by the same agent as Wentz and is in the same contractual situation Wentz was in after his 2020 option was picked up earlier this offseason.

On Friday, Rams COO Kevin Demoff said that the Wentz deal isn’t going to impact how the team proceeds with Goff. Rams coach Sean McVay said in March that the team wasn’t rushing to extend Goff and Demoff said the timing isn’t changing because Wentz got his extension.

“They seem to be on a different timetable than we are. … I don’t think we’re naive enough to say that Carson signing is not relevant. I just don’t think it changes the timing,” Demoff said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

How big of a commitment they are willing to make remains to be seen and it doesn’t sound like the answer is going to be coming in the immediate future.