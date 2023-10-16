Rams-Cardinals takeaways: Sean McVay reminded run game can't be passed by

After the Rams offense stalled in the first half, coach Sean McVay finally turned to the rushing attack and it paid off in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 26-9, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 3-3:

Kyren Williams can handle a heavy load

The Rams' Kyren Williams (23) tries to runs through the tackle of the Cardinals Dante Stills (55). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

We already knew this, or at least got a major hint, a few weeks ago when Williams rushed for 103 yards in 25 carries against the Indianapolis Colts.

Maybe it was his excitement about the emergence of rookie receiver Puka Nacua or the return of star receiver Cooper Kupp. Or — to be fair — maybe it was real-time circumstances in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whatever it was, coach Sean McVay needed a reminder that the Rams offense is at its best when there is an effective mix of rushing and passing.

McVay appeared to finally recognize that again at halftime against the Cardinals.

After getting two carries in the first half, Williams got 18 in the second and rushed for a career-best 158 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive linemen enjoy rushing the ball

With great protection from the offensive line, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) delivers a pass to tight end Tyler Higbee (89) against the Cardinals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Their grins seemingly spanned the width of the Rams’ locker room.

Rob Havenstein, the usually stoic veteran right tackle and captain. Rookie guard Steve Avila. Left tackle Alaric Jackson.

All swelled with pride after the Rams rushed for 179 yards in 28 carries.

In addition to Williams, Ronnie Rivers rushed for nine yards, rookie Zach Evans 10 and quarterback Matthew Stafford two.

Puka Nacua does not have to catch passes to help the offense

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) can't hold on to this pass in the end zone against the Cardinals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nacua caught four passes for 26 yards — season lows for a player who led the NFL in receptions after five games. He also dropped a pass in the end zone.

But Nacua contributed to the rushing attack as a blocker, much like Robert Woods did during his five seasons with the Rams.

“Some of the things that we were doing with him, based on their personnel groupings and their matches, you can’t do that unless you have a player like Puka Nacua,” McVay said. “He was a huge factor, basically an extension of the line and the tight ends.”

Byron Young is becoming a disrupter

Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) has Arizona running back Keaontay Ingram (30) in his sights. Young recorded six tackles and a sack. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Young, a third-round draft pick from Tennessee, made six tackles, recorded a sack and caused a fumble that was recovered by Quentin Lake.

Young has three sacks this season.

Jonah Williams, a rotational player last season, also is making an impact. With Bobby Brown III sidelined because of a knee injury, Williams took advanatge of more opportunities.

Williams delivered a big hit on Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs and had another tackle for a loss.

Christian Rozeboom can make an impact

Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Cardinals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rozeboom was an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Rams in 2020.

The former South Dakota State standout worked his way up from special teams to rotational reserve to starter.

On Sunday, with the Rams leading, 16-9, he intercepted a pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, setting up a scoring drive that ended with Kyren Williams’ touchdown run.

Austin Trammell is a kick-return threat

Trammell, another player who began his Rams career as an undrafted free agent, returned a punt 29 yards in the first quarter to set up a field-goal drive.

On the ensuing series, however, he fumbled a punt, keeping the Cardinals’ drive alive. The Cardinals kicked a field goal for a 6-3 lead.

Trammell also played snaps at receiver.

