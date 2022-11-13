Rams and Cardinals started their Week 10 game with eerily similar drives

The Rams and Cardinals are both without their starting quarterbacks today as they square off in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford is out with a concussion and Kyler Murray is sidelined by a hamstring injury, making this a Battle of the Backups.

Both John Wolford and Colt McCoy led their teams to field goals on their opening possessions, putting together eerily similar drives. Let’s take a look at the similarities, which are almost unbelievable.

Rams: 14 plays, 57 yards. 36-yard field goal good. 1 penalty, 5 yards.

Cardinals: 14 plays, 57 yards, 36-yard field goal good. 1 penalty, 5 yards

With the way these offenses have played this year, Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury couldn’t have asked for much more from their backup quarterbacks than field goal drives to open the game. It’s just bizarre that they were so similar to one another.

