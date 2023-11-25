Rams at Cardinals matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Kyren Williams was one of heroes for the Rams in a 26-9 victory over the Cardinals in October. He ran for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (4-6) and Arizona Cardinals (2-9) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PST. The game will be televised on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams running back Kyren Williams returns from injury in time to face the Arizona Cardinals for a second time this season. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

After a four-game absence while on injured reserve, running back Kyren Williams returns to the lineup. Williams has rushed for a team-best six touchdowns and he has one touchdown catch. The second-year pro will rotate with Royce Freeman, who rushed for 73 yards last Sunday in a 17-16 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who shook off a violent hit and engineered two late scoring drives against the Seahawks, is still playing through a right thumb injury. But the 15th-year pro does not appear limited. Star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a right ankle injury against the Seahawks, but he will play against the Cardinals. Rookie Puka Nacua, however, could remain Stafford’s main target. Nacua’s 69 receptions rank ninth in the NFL. Nacua was limited early in the week because of a shoulder issue. Linebacker Kyzir White leads the Cardinals’ defense with 90 tackles, including two sacks. Safety Budda Baker did not play in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over the Cardinals on October 15, but he is back. The Cardinals intercepted three passes in last Sunday’s 21-16 defeat by the Houston Texans. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who had one of the interceptions, is out because of a groin injury.

When Cardinals have the ball

The elusiveness of quarterback Kyler Murray has improved the Cardinals' offense since his return. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Quarterback Kyler Murray has played two games since returning from January knee surgery and has displayed most of the elusiveness that made him such a threat during his first four NFL seasons. Murray has passed for one touchdown, with two interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Receiver Marquise Brown has a team-best 45 catches, four for touchdowns. Rondale Moore, tight end Trey McBride and, as of late, receiver Greg Dortch are other targets. Running back James Conner always seems to run hard against the Rams. The veteran is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns. The Rams’ defense, led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, has been fortified by the return of linebacker Ernest Jones and nose tackle Bobby Brown III, who played well against the Seahawks. Cornerback Derion Kendrick struggled for much of the season but is now looking to build on his pivotal fourth-quarter interception against the Seahawks. Cornerback Cobie Durant could return from a shoulder injury. Veteran safety John Johnson’s role grew exponentially against the Seahawks, and it will continue with the loss of safety Quentin Lake, who is out because of a hamstring injury.

When they kick

Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans was named the NFC special teams player of the week for his performance against the Seahawks. Evans averaged 47.6 net yards for five punts. Kicker Lucas Havrisik gained confidence after making the winning field goal. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has made 19 of 21 field-goal attempts.

By the numbers

Gary Klein's prediction

The Rams are 6-1 against the Cardinals in games that Murray started. With the Rams' defense coming off an impressive performance, the dominance should continue. RAMS 27, CARDINALS 20

