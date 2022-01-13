Rams-Cardinals injury report: Rapp and Floyd DNP, Williams practices in full

The Rams suffered quite a few injuries in their Week 18 loss to the 49ers, most notably losing Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury. Taylor Rapp suffered a concussion and Darious Williams hurt his shoulder, too, leaving the secondary banged up.

They’ll have an extra day to rest and recover with their next game coming on Monday night against the Cardinals, but that may not be enough to help a dangerously thin secondary.

The Rams held a walkthrough to start the week on Thursday, one day later than usual with the game being held on Monday, and Rapp remains in the concussion protocol. He was a non-participant, but Williams was able to get in a full practice – a good sign for his availability against the Cardinals.

Leonard Floyd is dealing with a back injury but Sean McVay said he believes he’ll play Monday night despite not practicing Thursday. Buddy Howell is also still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Below is the complete injury report for the Rams and Cardinals, which includes Matthew Stafford and Van Jefferson being listed as full participants.

The Cardinals were without Zach Allen and James Conner on Thursday, while Chase Edmonds, Rondale Moore and Marco Wilson were all limited. Edmonds believes he and Conner will both play on Monday night against the Rams.