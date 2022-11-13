Rams-Cardinals inactives: Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray out

Matthew Stafford will miss his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams today. He’s officially inactive after being placed in the concussion protocol this past week.

The Arizona Cardinals will also be without their starting quarterback because Skyler Murray is out due to a hamstring injury. He was a game-time decision but isn’t healthy enough to play.

As expected, Alaric Jackson and Greg Gaines are both out after coming into the game as doubtful to play. That’ll leave the Rams without their starting left tackle and nose tackle.

