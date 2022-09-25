Rams-Cardinals inactives: Jordan Fuller out, Lance McCutcheon active

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Los Angeles Rams already ruled out several key players. Brian Allen was unsurprisingly ruled out, as were cornerbacks Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. Van Jefferson was also placed on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Jordan Fuller was the last player with an uncertain status for Week 3, coming in as being questionable to play. He’s officially inactive against the Cardinals, which means the Rams will be down three of their top four cornerbacks and a starting safety.

The good news for fans is that Lance McCutcheon is active for the first time this season.

For Arizona, James Conner is also active after being considered a game-time decision. That’s significant for the Cardinals, giving them their lead running back.

