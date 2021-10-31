Rams cap opening drive with Darrell Henderson TD catch
Los Angeles Rams cap opening drive with running back Darrell Henderson touchdown catch. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Los Angeles Rams cap opening drive with running back Darrell Henderson touchdown catch. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Here's everything you need so you don't miss this week's game.
The Packers QB revealed his "John Wick" costume on Instagram on Saturday night.
It's always fun to check in with what James Franklin says after games against Ohio State. #GoBucks
Frustrated doesn't explain it.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 9? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]
Michigan State moves up a notch to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll following its huge win against Michigan. U-M slipped four places to No. 10.
A shoulder injury won’t keep Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from playing on Sunday against the Steelers. The bigger question is whether Beckham will be playing for Cleveland next Sunday, when they face the Bengals. Beckham is reportedly “good to go” for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. He played 10 days ago against the Broncos, returning [more]
NFL linemen TJ Lang and Taylor Lewan had comments Saturday on Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.
Wins on Saturday moved both Notre Dame and Wake Forest into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Georgia remains No. 1.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 8 of the NFL season, Sunday, October 31
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program sits at No. 1 on the Misery Index after Week 9 after the Wolverines blew a big lead and lost to their in-state rivals.
There should be some interesting changes after a huge weekend of college football. What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY possibly look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 9.
Texas paid big to buy out Tom Herman and hire Steve Sarkisian, but the results haven't improved. And Iowa's once promising season now an afterthought.
Ohio State continues to hold steady in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 2nd. What will they be and what will they look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
One day after the Green Bay Packers withstood numerous absences to beat the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team came the sobering realization they’ve lost two more players for the rest of the season. “I feel awful for both those guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. The injury to Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes last season, will put more of a burden on tight ends Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney.
New Coaches Poll is out
Week 9 winners and losers is led by Florida, which appears to be going in the wrong direction, and Michigan State, which continues to clown its rival.
Arch Manning didn't miss a pass in Newman's victory over Cohen