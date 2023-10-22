Rams can't keep momentum going as Steelers rally behind two second-half touchdowns

The Rams' Jordan Fuller can't prevent the deciding touchdown run by the Steelers' Najee Harris in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It’s been a while since the Rams felt any semblance of momentum.

They have not won two games in a row since early in the 2022 season, making it a seemingly impossible feat for a franchise that won Super Bowl LVI two years ago.

On Sunday, the Rams wasted another opportunity to win consecutive games, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17, before 73,471 at SoFi Stadium.

Receiver Puka Nacua had a big day, but the Rams fell to 3-4 because they could not overcome a costly Matthew Stafford interception and the struggles of kicker Brett Maher, who missed two field-goal attempts and an extra-point attempt.

The Rams' Puka Nacua runs past the Steelers' Patrick Peterson after a reception. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With a stadium full of Terrible Towel-waving Steelers fans, the Rams could not build on last Sunday’s 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a win in which they scored 20 consecutive second-half points.

Now the Rams travel to Dallas to play the 4-2 Cowboys, who are coming off an off week.

Nacua, who got off to a record-setting start this season, had taken something of a back seat to Cooper Kupp the last two games, re-emerged with several big plays. He caught eight passes for 154 yards.

The Rams had spent the week working out ways to overcome the loss of running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. Both were put on injured reserve after suffering injuries against the Cardinals.

Rams defensive end Michael Hoecht tackles Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first quarter Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams signed Henderson and Myles Gaskin and promoted Royce Freeman to the roster from the practice squad to fortify a position group that also includes rookie Zach Evans.

Henderson, a third-round draft pick in 2019, had been productive when he was not injured during his three-plus seasons but the Rams released him last November.

Henderson’s familiarity with the system enabled him to step into a starting role Sunday, and he responded by rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown in 18 carries. Freeman added 66 yards in 12 carries.

Read more: Rams' 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the numbers

But it wasn’t enough against a Steelers team that got its offense going with quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens.

The Rams led 9-6 at halftime but the lead did not last long.

On the first play of the third quarter, All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt stepped in front of a Stafford pass intended for Kupp. Watt returned the interception 24 yards to the Rams’ seven-yard line, and Pickett’s third-down sneak from the one gave the Steelers a 10-9 lead.

But Nacua helped bring the Rams right back.

His 32-yard catch down the left sideline preceded a 20-yard catch-and-run during which Nacua lowered his shoulder into Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and kept moving to the eight-yard line. Henderson carried three times in a row, capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Stafford’s two-point conversion pass to Kupp gave the Rams a 17-10 lead.

But early in the fourth quarter, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to tie the score.

And when the Rams went three and out, the Steelers took advantage.

Pickett connected with receivers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson several times during an 80-play drive that ended with Najee Harris’ short touchdown run for a 24-17 lead.

The Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, and the Steelers ran out the clock.

Rams receiver Tutu Atwell catches a second quarter pass before running into the end zone for a score. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford completed 14 of 29 passes for 231 yards, including a touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell.

Kupp caught two passes for 29 yards.

Pickett completed 17 of 25 passes for 230 yards. Pickens caught five passes for 107 yards.

The Rams did not start great.

After forcing the Steeleers to go three and out, Kupp dropped two passes during a possession that ended with Stafford being sacked.

But the Rams had an opportunity to take the early lead when Maher came on for a 53-yard field goal attempt. Unfortunately for the Rams, Maher’s kick hit the left upright and bounced away.

Read more: Rams did take Aaron Donald out of Pittsburgh but can't take Steelers fan out of him

The Steelers capitalized on the ensuing possession when Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Rams answered immediately, Stafford’s 22-yard pass to Nacua helping to set up a 41-yard field goal by Maher to tie the score.

The Rams got the ball back with less than four minutes left in the first half, and Nacua’s 36-yard gain on catch-and-run helped move the ball into Steelers territory.

With less than 30 seconds left and the ball at the 31-yard line, Stafford moved to his left to avoid the rush and threw a pass in the direction of Kupp and Atwell. Atwell stepped up to make the catch and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown. Maher missed the extra-point attempt, leaving the Rams with a 9-6 halftime lead.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.