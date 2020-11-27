Rams cancel practice after two COVID-19 results require further testing

A light week of work is getting even lighter for the Los Angeles Rams. The team announced on Friday that it has canceled practice out of an abundance of caution after two members of the organization received COVID-19 results on Thursday night that required further testing Friday.

It is unclear if the two members of the team are players, coaches or personnel. The team will hold all of its meetings virtually over videoconference just to be safe.

The Rams are slated to play the 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium and as of now, the game is still on as scheduled. The 49ers currently have seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and plan to leave for Los Angeles on Saturday for the game.

The Rams held a walk-through on Wednesday after playing the Buccaneers on Monday, so this week of practice will be extremely light, with only one real session being held before Sunday’s game.

The Rams have done well this season to avoid COVID-19 complications, with only three players – all on the practice squad – landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the regular season.