Rams camp preview: Top two CBs set, but CB3 has yet to emerge

Troy Hill and Darious Williams were both free agents this offseason, and fortunately, the Los Angeles Rams were able to return one of the two. They signed Williams to a one-year RFA tender, keeping the tandem of him and Jalen Ramsey together.

The Rams still have plenty to sort out at the position behind Ramsey and Williams, specifically at the No. 3 spot. There are three solid candidates to take over Hill’s role, with David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell being the top contenders.

Locks

Jalen Ramsey

Darious Williams

Robert Rochell

David Long Jr.

The Rams return one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL with Ramsey and Williams, both of whom are locks to make the team. They’ll play most of the snaps, especially with Troy Hill leaving in free agency. Rochell and Long should also be considered locks to make the 53-man roster. Rochell is a fourth-round rookie with excellent upside, so he’s also going to make the team. And Long may not be proven in the NFL, but he’ll get the first crack at the nickel role. This is a strong cornerback group that boasts plenty of athleticism and youth.

On the bubble

Donte Deayon

Brontae Harris

Kareem Orr

The door is open for Deayon to make the team this year after Hill’s departure. He’s undersized but quick, which makes him a good candidate to cover the slot if he’s able to beat out Long for that role. Harris is an undrafted rookie and is also undersized at 5-foot-9, but his ball skills are impressive and he’s a willing tackler. As for Orr, he was signed by the Rams this offseason after the Titans released him in May. He spent the last two years with the Titans and played in seven games, making 16 total tackles. All three of these players have a decent chance to make the team as the fifth cornerback, but none of them are likely to do so. They have an uphill climb and face plenty of competition coming up in camp.

Long shots

Dayan Lake

The Rams signed Lake last year as an undrafted rookie before cutting him in September. He signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in December and was released shortly after, which allowed him to land back with the Rams this June. Given his brief time in Los Angeles, he’s once again a long shot to make the 53-man roster, especially with four cornerbacks already essentially a lock to stick around.

Story continues

Projected depth chart

CB1: Ramsey

CB2: Williams

CB3: Long

CB4: Rochell

CB5: Deayon

There will be a battle for the No. 3 spot between Long, Rochell and Deayon, which I'm expecting Long to win in camp. Rochell should become a starter in time, but it may not be as a rookie because he is still raw. A year learning from Ramsey and Williams will help Rochell a lot. Deayon will also have a shot, but his clearest path to the roster is as the fifth cornerback. He’s definitely someone to watch during camp and in the preseason.

1

1