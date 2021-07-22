Rams camp preview: Not much clarity at inside linebacker

Inside linebacker has been a trouble spot for the Rams in recent years, especially since Cory Littleton left in free agency. They haven’t found a great replacement for him, nor have they spent much draft capital or money on the position.

Heading into this season, there’s still a huge lack of clarity at linebacker. Their starters from last season – Troy Reeder, Kenny Young and Micah Kiser – could all be cut, or they could also remain starters. There’s a huge array of roles for each player at the position.

Here’s a preview of the inside linebacker, with locks, players likely to make the team and those on the bubble.

Locks

Ernest Jones

Jones is the only lock for one reason: draft status. He was the team’s third-round pick this year and there’s no way they’re going to cut a player they just selected 103rd overall. He may not start right away, but Jones is a smart player and someone capable of making an impact as a rookie. Don’t be surprised if he steps up and plays a significant role early in the season. The Rams’ lack of top-end talent at linebacker makes for a great opportunity for Jones.

Likely to make it

Micah Kiser

Troy Reeder

Travin Howard

Kiser and Reeder were both starters at separate times last season, and both are expected to make the team this year. Neither player should be counted on to start again, but they should at least make the 53-man roster. Howard was expected to be a starter last season before injuring his knee in camp, a major setback for the young linebacker. He’s also someone the Rams really like and should make the team, but he’s not quite a lock to stick around. He and the other two linebackers, Kiser and Reeder, will need to stand out in camp in order to make the 53-man squad.

On the bubble

Kenny Young

Christian Rozeboom

Young is a solid linebacker, but what’s working against him is his contract. If the Rams cut him, they will save $2.2 million in salary cap space, which isn't an insignificant amount. So unless he really shines in camp and stands out as a player Los Angeles must keep, he could be on the chopping block. Rozeboom is in a completely different situation. He’s a former undrafted rookie and could make the team this season after spending the year on the practice squad. He would be a cheap player to keep and someone with good upside, giving him a decent chance to make the team. He’s certainly not a long shot, given the wide-open situation at linebacker.

