Just before the start of training camp, the Rams have suddenly lost a high-profile player.

Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That is almost always a season-ending injury, so it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Akers on the field again before 2022.

As a 21-year-old rookie last season, Akers led the Rams with 145 carries for 625 yards. He was expected to be their primary ball carrier again this season.

Now the Rams will turn to Darrell Henderson, who split carries with Akers last season. Rookie seventh-round draft pick Jake Funk suddenly has a much better chance of making the roster and contributing right away.

The Rams also may try to sign one of the few free agent running backs available, picking from a list that’s mostly aging veterans like LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore. Former Rams running back Todd Gurley also remains available.

Rams’ Cam Akers suffers torn Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk